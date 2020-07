A three-alarm fire broke out in the Jack Conway Realtors office in Hanover around 2 a.m., officials confirmed.

Fire crews are still on scene at the two-story building on Columbia Road, which is closed, according to the Hanover Police Department. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Mutual aid is responding to help put out the fire, including firefighters from Rockland and Duxbury.

Rockland Firefighters are responding to 183 Columbia Rd. Hanover to assist @HanoverFire at their 2nd alarm fire. pic.twitter.com/iDc92cKlKs — ROCKLAND FIREFIGHTERS (@RocklandFire) July 8, 2020