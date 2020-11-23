Crews Continue Search for Missing Fall River Motorcyclist

The United States Coast Guard searched the Taunton River Monday for a missing Massachusetts motorcyclist believed to have crashed on a bridge before ending up in the water below.

The 35-year-old man from Fall River, whose name has not yet been released, crashed his motorcycle on Veterans Memorial Bridge early Sunday morning, police said.

Authorities suspect that the impact launched him off the bike and into the water.

Search crews recovered articles of clothing, but haven't found the man. Friends said they also found one of the missing biker's shoes along the shoreline.

"We're not going to give up until we find him," said one of the man's friends.

Crews suspended the second day of searching on Monday afternoon.

Later in the day, state police said a body had washed up on the shore about 1.5 miles from the area that had been searched but would not say if it was the motorcyclist. Authorities were expected to provide an update on Tuesday.