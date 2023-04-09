Local

Cambridge MA

Crews Fight Fire at Church in Cambridge

By Evan Ringle

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews are fighting to contain a fire coming from inside Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge, Massachusetts, according to authorities.

Smoke can be seen billowing from the church as firefighters try to stop the spread of the fire.

Authorities say the church was empty when the fire started, but there is no word yet on if anyone was injured.

Authorities say Prospect Street is currently closed as crews attempt to stop the fire.

