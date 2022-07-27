Local

Crews Fight Hospital Fire in Derry, NH

A fire broke out at the Derry Medical Center on Tsienneto Road in Derry, New Hampshire, according to fire officials

By Mike Pescaro

An image of a fire at Derry Medical Center in Derry, New Hampshire
Melissa Moriarty

A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at a hospital in Derry, New Hampshire.

Crews responded to the fire at the Derry Medical Center on Tsienneto Road.

The Derry Fire Department said around 6:15 p.m. that the fire was under control, but that firefighters were checking for hot spots.

Fire officials did not immediately have information about any potential injuries.

The Derry Medical Center said its Derry office would be closed for several days, and that providers would see patients in other offices.

