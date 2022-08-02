Crews Monitor Brush Fire in Gloucester Amid Dry Conditions

Crews were back out in Gloucester Tuesday morning watching over a brush fire that reignited.

Although a fluid situation, firefighters have made progress on the brush fire that originally broke out Monday morning near Poles Hill and Riverview Road.

One neighbor on Washington Street called 911 around 1 a.m., saying she saw a fire in her backyard. Firefighters were working to clear that for about four hours, putting out hot spots.

There were 11 firefighters that came to help.

People in the Poles Hill area should expect light smoke in the area over the next few days, while crews work on preventing flare ups because of the dry, windy conditions. They're monitoring about 6 acres of woods, with help from the Massachusetts Forest Fire Control and Forest Division.

“Crews will be back out here again this morning," Gloucester Fire Department Captain Nicholas Ouellette said. "We’ve hired extra guys to come into the woods, redeploy."

No injuries have been reported.

Gloucester and the surrounding areas are under severe drought conditions, according to the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor.