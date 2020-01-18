Speed Limits, Parking Bans in Effect as Crews Prepare for Winter Storm

A winter storm bringing several inches of snow and eventually sleet and rain will leave messy conditions on roads overnight Saturday, especially in northwestern Massachusetts and northern New England.

Drivers on Interstate 90 are being warned to take it slow, observing a speed limit of 40 mph from Exit 8 to the New York border, the Massachusetts State Police announced. They also stated that no tandem or special permit vehicles should travel on I-90.

Lowell and Ludlow, Massachusetts, both announced parking bans from the snow emergency early Saturday.

The City of Lowell has closed off parking on city streets after 5 p.m. Free garage parking for those without off-street spaces will be available Leo A. Roy Garage, Joseph Downes Garage and Ayotte Garage.

Drivers in Ludlow should not park on the street between Saturday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 8 p.m., or will be ticketed and towed.

While Boston has not declared a snow emergency or announced parking bans, Mayor Martin J. Walsh advised residents to use caution on the roads.

“We ask all residents to help make Boston a city of good neighbors,” Walsh said. "Please be safe, check on your neighbors and older residents, and watch for vulnerable people in need. We're asking everyone to follow our guidelines this winter to stay safe."

The Public Works Department began pre-treating Boston roads at 3 p.m. Saturday, and plans to have more than 360 pieces of equipment available to clean roads starting at 6 p.m.

"Everyone traveling should monitor the forecast and expect to travel at slower speeds when the snow is falling," MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said in a statement Saturday.