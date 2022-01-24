Crews Put Out Large Fire in Everett Warehouse

Firefighters put out a large fire that spread to several buildings in an industrial park overnight in Everett, Massachusetts.

The fire started in a large factory building on Norman Street that was under demolition. It was empty at the time. It once operated as a warehouse for Duncan Galvanizing Corp., a metal finishing company.

A nearby parking garage also caught fire. Fire departments from multiple town helped to put out the flames. Crews were still putting out hot spots Monday morning.

UPDATE: Everett’s deputy fire chief says the state hazmat team was called in to make sure there were no chemicals left in the building that was scheduled for demolition. He says firefighters are putting out hot spots, and that the fire is still smoldering. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/XeOQv7AirP — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) January 24, 2022

“We had a heavy body of fire upon arrival, the entire building was fully involved," Everett Fire Captain Steven Schembri said. "Both of the fires are knocked down, we’re hitting hot spots.”

The fire remains under investigation, Schembri said, and the state fire marshal was on scene. The Massachusetts Hazardous Materials Emergency Respond Division (HazMat) was also on scene monitoring. Everett’s Deputy Fire Chief Lawrence Cardinale said the state HazMat team was called over concerns about potential chemicals in the building.

“There was chemicals that used to be kept there and was in the process of being demoed. We were concerned about what could have possibly been in there," Cardinale said. "It was our understanding that this place has been vacated of all of that equipment but we didn’t take any chances for the public safety.”

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. No further information was immediately available.