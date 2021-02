Crews responded late Monday night to a water main break right in front of the Town Fair Tire in Everett, Massachusetts.

State police were also on scene at 2012 Revere Beach Parkway where water could be seen flooding into the roadway.

#MAtraffic Route 16 EB in the area if 2nd Street in #Everett partial road closure due to a water main break. Avoid area if possible. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 23, 2021

Route 16 eastbound in the area of 2nd Street was partially closed due to the break. Around 10:30 p.m., police asked people to avoid the area if possible.

State police said the break is believed to be connected to a fire earlier in Everett.