Local

Lexington

Crews Respond to Fire, Apparent Explosion in Lexington

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Emergency crews are responding to a fire and an apparent explosion in Lexington, Massachusetts, on Monday.

The scene is at Massachusetts Avenue and Grant Street. Video of the scene showed heavy smoke and flames coming from the building before a fireball burst through.

First responders are asking the public to avoid the area.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Temperatures were in the upper 90s on Monday, making conditions challenging for firefighters.

This is a breaking story and more details were not immediately available. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Lexingtonfire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us