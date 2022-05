Crews battled a fire at a building in Lynn on Monday.

Lynn police confirmed they were assisting firefighters with a response on Warren Street. Smoke could be seen billowing from the damaged roof of the building as firefighters worked the scene.

The State Fire Marshal's Office was called in to help with the investigation.

Details on any injuries or the number of people impacted were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.