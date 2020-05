Upton emergency response crews were fighting a heavy fire in Upton shortly after midnight Wednesday.

UPD is assisting @UptonFireEMS and mutual aid fire departments at the scene of a structure fire on Glen Avenue. No injuries have been reported. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/vc22lgPRch — Upton Police Dept (@UptonPolice) May 20, 2020

Two cars were on fire in the driveway before the Glen Avenue home also caught fire, according to Upton Fire Chief Mike Difronzo. Two pets died in the fire. No human injuries have been reported.

The two-alarm fire is under investigation.