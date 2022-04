Emergency crews rescued a man who fell between the walls at Boston's Back Bay MBTA Commuter Rail station on Saturday.

According to the Boston Fire Department, crews had to smash through a wall to get to the victim. Multiple agencies, including Boston Fire, Boston EMS, MBTA Transit Police and Massachusetts State Police all responded to help.

The victim's condition was not immediately clear.

A Tech Rescue,a man fell between the walls at the Back Bay ⁦@MBTA⁩ Commuter Rail. Companies had to breech the walls in order to get the person out . A coordinated effort by all agencies ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ ⁦@MassStatePolice⁩ ⁦⁦@MBTATransitPD⁩ great job !!! pic.twitter.com/RlLKkoXXBM — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 9, 2022