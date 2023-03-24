Delays on MBTA's Fitchburg Line as Crews Work on Ayer Freight Train Derailment

Work has been ongoing overnight at the sight of a freight train derailment in Ayer, Massachusetts, after five train cars carrying trash and recycling materials toppled over on Thursday

Crews have been on the sight, which is near Sculley Road, through the night, trying to figure out how to get the train cars moved out.

Fire officials on Thursday urged the public to avoid the area, and emphasized in a social media post that "The railroad cars involved do NOT contain hazardous materials."

Investigators said that the train was actually parked on some side tracks when it tipped over. It was carrying 10 containers of solid waste, which was said to have been sealed up.

CSX, which owns the line, said there was nothing dangerous on board. Still, with a brook nearby, the local fire department didn't want to take any chances.

“We took a look at that and there’s nothing leaking under the cars but as a precaution, we put some booms on the waterway on the other side to make sure if something does like it would get caught," Ayer Fire Department Chief Tim Johnston said.

Meanwhile, commuter rail trains have been able to get by on the other tracks. Commuter rail operator Keolis originally said that there would be no impact in terms of service on Friday morning, but the commuter rail said Friday morning that Fitchburg Line trains may see delays up to 20 minutes in both directions between Littleton/I-495 and Wachusett.

An @MBTA_CR train just came through Ayer derailment site. The Commuter Rail says expect 10-20 minute delays between Shirley and North Station. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/16fxPNgZk1 — Jeff Saperstone (@JeffNBCBoston) March 24, 2023

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

Most of the cars remained on the tracks; Norfolk Southern engines were attached to the train.

Transportation company CSX said its personnel were responding to the incident, as the line on which occurred is jointly owned with Norfolk Southern. The derailed train was operated by Springfield Terminals, and the incident didn't result in any injuries or impacts to the environment — nothing leaked or spilled, according to CSX.

Norfolk Southern was the rail operator at the center of a fiery derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, in early February in which abut 50 cars derailed, spilling hazardous materials and forcing evacuations of area residents.

Norfolk Southern did not immediately respond to voice and email messages.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.