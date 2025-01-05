Massachusetts

Criminal investigation underway in Hyannis, residents urged to avoid area

Few details have been released by police

By Marc Fortier

police lights
Shutterstock

A criminal investigation is underway in Hyannis, and residents and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

Barnstable police said in a social media post around 11:30 a.m. Sunday that they were working an active criminal investigation in the area of Bristol Avenue in Hyannis and have the road shut down. They asked that motorists and pedestrians avoid Bristol Avenue and the surrounding streets while their investigation is ongon.

They said they will provide an update when the road ropens.

No further details have been released.

More Massachusetts stories

New England Patriots 2 hours ago

Live updates: Milton putting on a show as Patriots lead Bills 14-7

Weather 2 hours ago

First major winter storm of 2025, cold tightens its grips across US

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us