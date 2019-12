The Quincy Police Department has lost a police dog after a medical emergency.

Major, the K9 partner of Officer Ken Wood, suffered a medical emergency at Veterans Memorial Stadium, according to the department's Twitter page. He was brought to VCA South Shore Animal Hospital in Weymouth, where he later died.

We are saddened to announce that K-9 Major has crossed the Rainbow Bridge πŸ’”πŸΆπŸŒˆ https://t.co/UPQpdvPsRk — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) December 7, 2019

