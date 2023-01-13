Crowbar-Wielding Group Accused of Attacking, Robbing People on MBTA Trolley, Stations

A group of four people, one of whom was allegedly armed with a crowbar, attacked and robbed multiple people during assaults spanning numerous locations along the MBTA system in the Boston area, according to agency's Transit Police.

Three people were arrested Thursday in connection with the string of attacks, according to transit police.

MBTA authorities got a report of a man being attacked by the group at the Harvard Square MBTA station around 5 p.m. Thursday, a news release said. Following that attack, the group allegedly traveled to Kenmore Square and attacked and robbed another victim onboard a Green Line trolley, while also threatening other passengers.

The group allegedly continued on to the Fenway T stop, where they robbed and beat another person, causing facial injuries, police said.

Officers found three people involved with the attacks, they said, arresting Parrish Jones, 25, of Dorchester, William Windham, 21 of Brockton and a 16-year-old girl, the news release said.

All three are facing assault and armed robbery charges, police said.

An investigation remained ongoing.