Crowd Capacity Set to Increase at TD Garden, Fenway Park

Beginning Monday, capacity at large venues in Massachusetts will more than double as part of the state's coronavirus re-opening plan.

As part of Step 4, Phase 1, both indoor and outdoor venues such as the TD Garden and Fenway Park will be allowed to admit fans at 25% of their regular capacities, up from 12%. This means just under 5,000 fans will be allowed to cheer on the Bruins and Celtics as the postseason gets underway, while a little more than 9,000 fans will be able to see the team with baseball's best record in-person.

Some other outdoor industries, including amusement parks, theme parks and outdoor water parks, can operate at a 50% capacity beginning Monday.

Other changes includes good news for moderate and high risk sports, with both youth and adult amateur tournaments back under the guidelines. Singing will be allowed indoors with strict distancing requirements and stores won't have to offer special shopping hours for senior and other high-risk groups.

Later this month, beginning May 29, group gathering limits will increase to 200 people indoors and 250 people outdoors. Street festivals, parades and agricultural festivals, can be held at 50% capacity.

Restaurant guidance stipulating food be served with alcohol will eventually be eliminated and the maximum table size will increase to 10.

All of this is contingent upon public health and vaccination data.