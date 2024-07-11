Massachusetts

Person falls from cliff in Leominster State Forest, fire officials say

It wasn't immediately clear what the patient's condition was, or what led to the person's fall at the Crow Hill Cliffs in Leominster State Forest

By Asher Klein and Kirsten Glavin

An ambulance in the area of Leominster State Forest on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A person fell from the face of a cliff in a Massachusetts state forest on Thursday, fire officials said.

The fall was reported as a medical emergency at the Crow Hill Ledges in Leominster State Forest, according to the Westminster Fire Department, and it brought out local police and firefighters from Westminster and Princeton.

"Due to the patients condition resuscitation efforts were not started by EMS and the scene was turned over to the Police for investigation," fire officials told NBC10 Boston.

It wasn't immediately clear what the patient's condition was, or what led to the person's fall.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Worcester County District Attorney's Office confirmed that detectives in its office were investigating.

Crows Hill Ledges is known as a destination for rock climbing, hiking, mountain biking and more.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

More Massachusetts news

Norwood 3 hours ago

Three children hurt when tree branch falls at Norwood summer camp

Worcester 7 hours ago

Family of Mass. teen who died from eating spicy chip sue

Cape Cod 20 hours ago

Man arrested after attempted sexual assault of 5-year-old at Yarmouth soccer game

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us