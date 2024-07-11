Person falls from cliff in Leominster State Forest, fire officials say

A person fell from the face of a cliff in a Massachusetts state forest on Thursday, fire officials said.

The fall was reported as a medical emergency at the Crow Hill Ledges in Leominster State Forest, according to the Westminster Fire Department, and it brought out local police and firefighters from Westminster and Princeton.

"Due to the patients condition resuscitation efforts were not started by EMS and the scene was turned over to the Police for investigation," fire officials told NBC10 Boston.

It wasn't immediately clear what the patient's condition was, or what led to the person's fall.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Worcester County District Attorney's Office confirmed that detectives in its office were investigating.

Crows Hill Ledges is known as a destination for rock climbing, hiking, mountain biking and more.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.