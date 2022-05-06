Cruise Season is Back in Boston After a Pandemic Pause

All aboard!

Cruise ships are back in Boston – for the first full cruise season since the start of the pandemic.

“Aw it’s great, I haven’t gone in three years, so I’m happy to be back on the ship,” said Peter Robinson of Bolton, Connecticut.

"It was really nice and we were glad that everything was open, the pool, the hot tub, so everything was pretty much back to what it was like before the pandemic so that was really nice," Heidi Perkins of Millis, Massachusetts said.

The Norwegian Pearl docked at Flynn Cruiseport Boston Friday, before it ventures out to sea on its weekly seven-day roundtrip sail to Bermuda.

"Boston is such an iconic port and we are all honored to welcome guests back on board for their long-awaited cruise vacation," Norwegian Pearl Captain Kaloyan Nedyalkov said.

Massport says this will be a boon for the Commonwealth’s tourism industry.

Cruising generates more than $130 million dollars for the regional economy and supports more than 2,000 jobs.

"The Port is as vibrant as it ever has been," Congressman Stephen Lynch said.

Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Martha Sheridan said, “Cruises are uniquely important to us because they not only infuse millions and millions of dollars into our economy but they bring us visitors that may not have been here before, it’s our time, it’s our chance to shine.”

Flynn Cruiseport Boston is scheduled to welcome 125 ships from 19 different cruise lines this year.