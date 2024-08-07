Crush Pizza expands into East Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last spring, it was reported that a pizzeria known for its Neapolitan-style pies would be returning to Boston, and now we have learned that it has debuted.

According to a Facebook post from the business, Crush Pizza is now open in East Boston, moving into a space on Saratoga Street in the Orient Heights section of Eastie. The new location joins another in Quincy Center, and there had been another location on State Street in downtown Boston that closed toward the end of 2020.

The address for the new location of Crush Pizza in the Orient Heights section of East Boston is 975 Saratoga Street, East Boston, MA, 02128. The website for the business is at crushpizza.com.

