Cryptocurrency Mining Operation Discovered Inside Crawl Space of Cohasset School

A former Cohasset, Massachusetts, town employee is set to appear in court on Thursday for his alleged role in what authorities call a cryptocurrency mining operation that was "unlawfully attached" to the electrical system at Cohasset Middle High School.

Nadeam Nahas, 39, is expected in court after a criminal complaint was issued for fraudulent use of electricity and vandalizing a school, according to Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley.

The investigation into this case began over a year ago, in December of 2021, when detectives were called to the school for a report of a possible cryptocurrency mining operation that the director of facilities discovered in a remote crawl space under the school, police said.

In August 2021, Miami became the first city to launch its own cryptocurrency, called MiamiCoin, through a nonprofit called CityCoins. The goal? To educate residents about bitcoin and blockchain technologies and put earnings into the community. NBCLX storyteller Eric Rodriguez looks at how MiamiCoin has already yielded over $21 million and why it could change the future of cryptocurrency, as New York City and Austin, Texas, launch their own coins.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The director told detectives that he noticed electrical wires, temporary duct work and numerous computers that seemed out of place during a routine inspection of the school, according to police. The department said it found the set up was a cryptocurrency mining operation that was "unlawfully attached to the school electrical system."

The equipment was removed and forensically examined by Cohasset police, with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service and the Department of Homeland Security, authorities said.

Following a three-month investigation, police identified a suspect as an assistant facilities director with the town of Cohasset, the department's chief said. Police requested a show cause hearing in Quincy District Court, where a criminal complaint was issued for Nahas, according to Cohasset law enforcement.

Nahas resigned from his position with the town in early 2022.