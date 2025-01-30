CT youth soccer coach, father of 3 killed in midair collision near Reagan National

A Connecticut father of three is among the dozens of people presumed dead after a midair plane crash near Reagan National Wednesday night.

Casey Crafton, of Salem, died when his flight from Wichita, Kansas, to Washington, D.C. collided with a military helicopter and went down in the Potomac River.

Crafton was husband and a father to three sons. State Sen. Martha Marx said his death has already deeply impacted the Salem community.

"My heart goes out to the Crafton-Gadbois family during this unimaginable time. I ask our community to keep them in your prayers as they navigate this profound loss," Marx said in a statement.

Crafton was a coach for the Montville Youth Soccer Club, and he was a member of Salem Little League.

In a statement, the little league said, "Our small town is heartbroken by a devastating tragedy involving one of our beloved Little League members. The Crafton family, deeply involved in all things Salem, has suffered an unimaginable loss."

Montville Youth Soccer Club said Crafton was a valued volunteer "who helped to enrich the lives of all those that he came in contact with."

Salem's first selectman, along with a previous first selectman, said they've been in contact with the family, who is headed to Washington, D.C. to positively identify Crafton's body.

In a statement, Gov. Ned Lamont said, "Salem has lost a dedicated father, husband, and community member. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time."

If you'd like to donate a meal to the family, click here.