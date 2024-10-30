Maine

3 dead in head-on crash in Maine

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

Three people died when a pickup truck and an SUV collided near the entrance to a Maine hiking trail Wednesday morning, authorities told News Center Maine.

The crash on Egypt Road, near the border of Raymond and Gray, was reported about 11 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office told the news station.

All three people inside the vehicles died, officials said: Raymond residents Tamara and Arthur Harmon, both 80 years old, and Gregory Logue, a 56-year-old from Windham. Investigators believe the Logue's pickup truck may have been driving erratically before hitting the SUV head-on.

The crash closed the curvy road, often used as a shortcut between Raymond and Gray, for hours near the entrance to the Morgan Meadow trail, News Center Maine reported.

