Cyberattack leaves some shelves bare ahead of Thanksgiving at supermarkets

Several New England grocery stores, including Stop & Shop and Hannaford locations, are facing product shortages after their parent company's announcement of cybersecurity issues.

Customers told NBC10 Boston they noticed a sparse inventory of fresh foods like meat and produce, with signs thanking them for their patience as stores worked to restock.

Ahold Delhaize USA, the parent company of Stop & Shop and Hannaford supermarkets, confirmed earlier this month that it detected a cybersecurity issue within its network. To protect sensitive systems, the company took certain operations offline and notified law enforcement.

The timing is particularly challenging. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, it's a traditionally critical period for grocery sales.

"It's the Super Bowl of the shopping season for them. That's when they make a lot of their money, between Thanksgiving and Christmas," said Susan Gigliotti, a shopper in Reading.

FBI warns of increased holiday cyberthreats

The Federal Bureau of Investigations has flagged the holiday season as a peak period for cyberattacks, with hackers targeting businesses and consumers alike during the surge in online and in-store transactions.

Dave, a customer, expressed growing concerns.

"You almost get the impression it's an eventuality — that your money's going to get hacked," he said.

The U.S. Department of Commerce has also urged businesses to eliminate cyber security gaps to the same degree they manage physical security to prevent further disruptions.

Tips for consumer safety

While businesses work to secure their systems, the FBI has tips for shoppers to protect their financial and personal information:

Use credit cards designated specifically for retail online purchases.

Avoid making transactions while connected to public Wi-Fi.

Research unknown retailers and read reviews before completing purchases.

Be cautious of promotional emails. Double-check the sender's address and watch for spelling errors to avoid scams.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has more tips to protect yourself this holiday season.

Customers said shortages are a reminder of how deeply cybersecurity breaches can disrupt everyday life.