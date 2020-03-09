Local
New Hampshire

Cybersecurity Summit to Cover Defenses For Hacking Attacks

The free event runs from Tuesday through Thursday.

Manchester Community College Jan 2017
NBCConnecticut.com

A three-day cybersecurity symposium at Manchester Community College will feature discussions from leaders in the field who have stories to tell about cyber-crimes in New Hampshire.

The free event runs from Tuesday through Thursday. Topics include "Surprisingly Simple Defense for Hacking Attacks, Cybersecurity at Home, Cybersecurity in New Hampshire and Educating Clients on the Risks and How to Protect From Them."

The event is hosted by the cybersecurity program faculty and students of the college's Computer Science Department.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us