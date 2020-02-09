Cycle for Survival Rides in Boston

Cycle for Survival, the movement to beat rare cancers, returned to Boston for the 8th year with its signature indoor team cycling events. Every dollar raised funds groundbreaking cancer research led by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, which owns and operates Cycle for Survival. The event took place at Equinox Franklin Street in Boston this weekend. Derek Zagami joined team New Balance for a ride.

Since 2007, Cycle for Survival has raised $222 million through its signature indoor team cycling events across the United States to help fund pioneering rare cancer research led by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, which owns and operates Cycle for Survival. 100 percent of every donation funds rare cancer research.



Together with the movement's founding partner, Equinox, Cycle for Survival has supported innovative clinical trials, research studies and major scientific initiatives. For a list of events, research updates and additional information, visit https://www.cycleforsurvival.org





