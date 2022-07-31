Local

Massachusetts

Cyclist Critically Injured in Haverhill Crash

The crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time

Getty Images

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car while riding his bike in Haverhill on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The cyclist, a 44-year-old man from Haverhill, was struck by a 2016 Toyota Avalon around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near Main and Merrimack streets, according to Haverhill police. He was subsequently MedFlighted to a hospital in Boston and remains in critical condition on Sunday morning, officials said.

An investigation is being conducted by the Haverhill Police Department and Massachusetts State Police.

No charges have been filed, officials said.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsHaverhillHaverhill policemedflightHaverhill bike crash
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us