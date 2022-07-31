Cyclist Critically Injured in Haverhill Crash

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car while riding his bike in Haverhill on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The cyclist, a 44-year-old man from Haverhill, was struck by a 2016 Toyota Avalon around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near Main and Merrimack streets, according to Haverhill police. He was subsequently MedFlighted to a hospital in Boston and remains in critical condition on Sunday morning, officials said.

An investigation is being conducted by the Haverhill Police Department and Massachusetts State Police.

No charges have been filed, officials said.