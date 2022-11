A bicyclist is dead after a crash Monday in Windham, Maine.

Police in Windham responded around 6:30 p.m. Monday to a crash near the Alltown convenience store and gas station on Route 302.

The cyclist, identified as 38-year-old Adam Willruth of Windham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Willruth was hit by a Volkswagen Jetta driven by 20-year-old Logan Williams of Windham, authorities said.

Police do not believe alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

The cause remains under investigation.