DA drops gun charges against Patriots CB Jack Jones

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was handed a legal victory months after his arrest on weapons charges at Logan Airport.

Days before the start of the season, the office of Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden issued a nolle prosequi on eight charges brought against Jones in June after police said he tried to bring two guns on a flight out of Boston.

"The Commonwealth states that consistent with its standard of review in all cases, it has thoroughly reviewed all the evidence in this case and determined that it cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Jones had knowledge that he possessed the firearms in his bag at the time of the incident," prosecutors wrote in the nolle prosequi filed by Assistant District Attorney John Blazo.

The district attorney's office also cited an exemption from the law requiring a firearm identification card, which applies to "any resident of the commonwealth returning after having been absent from the commonwealth for not less than 180 consecutive days or any new resident moving into the commonwealth, with respect to any firearm, rifle, or shotgun and any ammunition there then in his possession, for 60 days after such return or entry into the commonwealth."

Jones is facing weapons charges, raising questions about his future with the Patriots.

Prosecutors said Jones had bought the guns legally in Arizona and "has taken steps to become a lawful gun owner in the state of Massachusetts within this 60-day period."

A spokesperson with the district attorney's office noted that Jones had agreed to a year of pre-trial probation and 48 hours of community service — specifically "outreach and education to youth and community organizations regarding the dangers of firearms, firearm safety, and the proper handling of firearms."

As NBC Sports Boston reported, Jones not being convicted of a crime does not prevent the NFL from potentially disciplining him through its personal conduct policy. His status for the Patriots' season opener Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles is uncertain.