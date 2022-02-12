Local

DA Investigating Police Shooting in Lexington

Hancock Rotary and surrounding roads in Lexington are currently closed, police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Avantika Panda

A police shooting is under investigation in Lexington, Massachusetts.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Saturday afternoon that they were investigating the shooting, along with Massachusetts State Police and Lexington police.

The DA's office did not release any further information.

Lexington police said on Twitter that they are currently involved in an active investigation.

Hancock Rotary and surrounding roads are currently closed, Lexington police said. Drivers are being told to seek alternate routes and remain away from the area at this time.

Lexington police said they want "to ensure that there is no threat to the community or residents in the area of the investigation."

No other information was immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

