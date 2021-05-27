DA, Mayor Seek Public's Help in Framingham Woman's Murder Investigation

Officials are asking the public for help with a homicide investigation for Jasmyn Beatty, a 28-year-old, who was found dead in her Framingham apartment Tuesday.

Police found Beatty with a significant slash to the back of her neck at the Halstead Apartments around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Thursday. A man "known to Jasmine" called 911 to report her death on that day, according to Ryan.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"We are not able to say, in these early stages, whether this was a random attack or was committed by someone known to Jasmine," Ryan said. "That is particularly troubling for the rest of the Halstead apartment complex, where Jasmine lived. We know that what we are saying today, while it provides information does, not restore the sense of security that we all so desperately seek in our home."

The Framingham Police Department and Massachusetts State Police "immediately" began an active investigation into what happened, which has included canvassing the area, interviewing people and looking across the area of the apartment complex for surveillance footage.

There are no cameras on the property itself, so authorities are looking for video in surrounding areas as well as searching for and testing forensic evidence.

Ryan urged the public to help, to think back to the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 25. Anyone with information is asked to call the Framingham Police Department at 508-872-1212.

"Think about whether you may have seen or heard something that either seemed unusual when now, in light of knowing what happened, may have attached additional importance to," Ryan said.

Ryan and Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer held a press conference Thursday morning to discuss the murder, which is being investigated as a homicide based on the nature of her injury.

Beatty had lived in Framingham for the past few years after moving from Rhode Island, where she attended college, Ryan said.

"She was a beloved daughter. Graduate of the University of Rhode Island. Like so many of us, working remotely up here in Framingham during the pandemic," Ryan said.

Authorities are investigating the death of a 28-year-old woman as a homicide after she was found dead in her Framingham apartment, with the killer still on the loose.

On Wednesday, Beatty's third floor apartment was covered in crime tape and dusted for fingerprints.

“She was a nice person. We were like, 'Why would someone do this -- she seems so nice,'" said Lauren Albrigo, who lived next door to Beatty. “I only saw her with her dog, never coming from work or getting in a car or with someone -- it was always just her and her dog."

Albrigo said it was around 4 a.m. Tuesday when her parents woke up to someone knocking on Beatty’s door with the brass knocker. They then heard talking and then screams.

“They woke up to screams," she said. "My mom was like 'What’s happening?' and my dad was like 'Go back to sleep' and then my mom said 'Something is happening, I don’t know,' and then they just went back to sleep because it stopped. It stopped fast."

Investigators were back at the scene on Wednesday scouring the property, focusing on a dumpster. That dumpster was eventually towed away.

Framingham police are still looking for tips. If you saw anything suspicious or unusual in the area you’re urged to call them at (508) 532-5911 or (508) 872-1212.