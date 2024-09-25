Massachusetts

DA says ‘significant development' expected in Northampton murder case

Devin R. Bryden, 24, of Northampton, charged in the 2022 stabbing death of his roommate, is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon

By Marc Fortier

Authorities say a "significant development" is expected Wednesday in a 2-year-old murder case out of Northampton, Massachusetts.

Devin R. Bryden, 24, of Northampton, is charged in connection with the July 2022 stabbing death of his roommate, Jana M. Abromowitz. Police were called to an apartment on Hatfield Street in Northampton after a friend found the 21-year-old woman dead of stab wounds.

Prosecutors said that Bryden told police that "he had stabbed her in order to take her car because he was going to become homeless soon."

He pleaded not guilty and has been held without bail since his arrest.

Bryden is expected to appear in court at 2 p.m. Wednesday for what the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said is "a potentially significant development" in the case.

The case had been scheduled for a possible change of plea in April before Bryden's first appointed attorney was allowed to withdraw from the case.

