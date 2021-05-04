WATCH: DA Giving Update in Investigation of Hopkinton Teen's Death

The prosecutor leading the investigation into the death of a 16-year-old girl from Hopkinton, Massachusetts, was expected to give an update on Tuesday afternoon.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan was planning to speak about the case about 3:45 p.m. A livestream is available above.

Mikayla Miller was found dead about 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 18. Ryan's office said at the time that the death was not considered suspicious but the case remained "open and active."

On Sunday, she called Mikayla's death "a tragedy and an unimaginable loss for her family and the entire community."

"We know that everyone mourning her is seeking answers," Ryan added in the statement, adding that her office continued to investigate the events of April 18 and the day before, without getting into specifics.

"While we await a ruling on the cause and manner of death from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, we will continue gathering information and interviewing witnesses," Ryan said. "As this investigation unfolds, we will continue to be in contact with Mikayla's family and their representatives."

A vigil is planned on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in Hopkinton.