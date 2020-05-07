Local

Dairy Farmers Are Giving Away 8,600 Gallons of Milk in Boston. Here’s What to Know

People can drive or walk to Boston College High School and get free milk between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dairy farmers are giving away some 8,600 gallons of milk Thursday in Boston as part of a new initiative seeking to put the product to good use despite a plummeting dairy market.

The project, called Farmers Feeding Families, seeks to get surplus milk -- which would otherwise be thrown away -- into the hands of local families who need it most.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, people can drive or walk up to Boston College High School, located at 150 Morrissey Blvd., and receive up to two gallons of free milk. Participants must wear face coverings during their visit.

The sponsors -- Dairy Farmers of America, Vanguard Renewables and Massachusetts-based H.P. Hood -- will also distribute milk to the Greater Boston Food Bank and other organizations that serve those in need.

The offering comes as dairy farmers nationwide struggle with a massive decline in the commercial dairy market precipitated by the coronavirus pandemic. With schools and businesses closed, demand for milk has plummeted, leaving farmers without buyers for their supply.

“For a dairy farmer, throwing away milk is like an artist throwing away a painting, or burning a painting," said John Hanselman of Vanguard Renewables, "but even though they're struggling, they know there are people who are worse off.”

Officials hope this event is the first of several.

