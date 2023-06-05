Damaged SUV seen in Southbridge ravine

An SUV appeared to have crashed into a ravine in Southbridge, Massachusetts, on Monday.

Images from the scene showed the badly damaged vehicle in a brook near Pleasant Street and River Street. A nearby building appeared damaged as well.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt. First responders were at the scene, and part of an adjacent street was roped off.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to authorities in Southbridge for more information.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.