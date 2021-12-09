Dangerous Fugitive Wanted for Double Homicide in Illinois Arrested on Cape Cod

A man wanted in connection to a double homicide that occurred last month in Illinois was apprehended Thursday in Hyannis, Massachusetts, officials said.

According to a statement from the U.S. Marshals Service, District of Massachusetts, authorities tracked Carl Curry, 33, to a residence on Pitcher's Way in Hyannis.

US Marshals, Massachusetts State Police and Barnstable police surrounded the home Thursday, but the homeowner denied authorities entry to the house and Curry refused to come out for approximately an hour.

During this time, a perimeter was set up outside the home and authorities remained in contact with the homeowner, state police said. Curry eventually emerged from the house and surrendered without incident around 9:30 a.m., officials said.

Authorities allege Curry fled to Cape Cod where he was staying with relatives in an effort to evade arrest in connection to a double fatal shooting that occurred on Nov. 13 in a suburb of Chicago.

A warrant had been issued on Nov. 19 charging Curry with homicide, less than a week after a 38-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were shot to death in Riverside, Illinois.

Curry was booked by Barnstable police Thursday as a fugitive from justice on the Illinois murder warrant. He also faces a charge of violating his parole from a prior conviction.

State police said prosecutors will work to have Curry extradited to Illinois to face the murder and parole violation charges. It's unclear when that could happen and whether or not Curry has obtained an attorney who can speak to the charges against him.

A joint operation led to Curry's arrest Thursday. The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in Chicago had been working with the US Marshals HIDTA Fugitive Task Force in Boston, and Acting US Marshal Douglas Bartlett commended the agencies for their teamwork.

“This case is an excellent example of inter-agency cooperation in our joint goal of removing dangerous fugitives from our communities,” Bartlett said in a statement.