Dangerousness Hearing to Be Held for Man Accused of Stabbing Rabbi

A dangerousness hearing will be held Thursday for the 24-year-old man accused of stabbing a rabbi outside of a Jewish Day School in Boston's Brighton neighborhood multiple times last week.

Khaled Awad, of Brighton, pleaded not guilty to several charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon assault and battery on a police officer during his arraignment in Brighton District Court Friday. Awad was held without bail.

In court, Suffolk County prosecutors said Rabbi Shlomo Noginski was held up with a gun, as Awad asked for the keys to his van, which belongs to the Shaloh House, a Chabad center that runs a school, camp and more. When he ordered Noginski into the van, the rabbi tried to run, but Awad chased after him into the park.

There, he stabbed Noginski eight or nine times, but Noginski kept running, prosecutors said. Awad "disengaged" when he saw that witnesses were noticing the attack -- it was caught on video, and Noginski took a photo of his attacker as well.

After he was arrested, Awad allegedly kicked an officer in the stomach while he was being put in a Boston police squad car. Prosecutors said Awad was arrested in Florida last year, but those charges were dropped and he was sent to a mental health facility.

A rabbi from Boston who was stabbed Thursday says he hopes to get back to work soon.

Noginski, a father of 12, is home from the hospital. Though he is in pain, he feels lucky to be alive, he said in a video obtained by NBC10 Boston.

"By the Grace of G-d, a great miracle has just happened to me. G-d saved me," Noginski said. "I am feeling relatively well, although still in pain. Yes, I am in pain, but it could have been so much worse."

The Boston Police Department was investigating to determine whether or not the incident is a hate crime, Boston Mayor Kim Janey said during a vigil Friday in Brighton Common, where a swath of elected officials, Jewish leaders and community members gathered in a show of support.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said at the Friday vigil that she planned to request a dangerousness hearing for Awad. She has since said a civil rights investigation has been opened to determine whether or not this was a hate crime.

"You only have to look back within the last few months or weeks to see that this hate, or this inability to understand the hurt and harm the genocide that has happened," Rollins said. "We have to recognize that anti-Semitism is on the rise, and we need to hold people accountable when they do this, so that they are made an example of."

Rollins pointed to anti-Semitic incidents including the Holocaust Memorial, which has been desecrated twice in Boston, the Duxbury's football team's anti-Semitic play calls and most recently a deadly shooting in Winthrop, where the gunman had written less than two days earlier that "Racism is healthy and natural" in a bigoted, hateful screed.