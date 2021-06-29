Local

Danvers

Danvers Man Accused of Shooting and Killing His Dog

A Massachusetts man accused of shooting his dog to death is being held without bail.

Anthony Sirois of Danvers was arraigned Monday on animal cruelty and gun charges, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Sirois allegedly shot his dog multiple times Saturday.

He claimed that the animal bit him and that the only way to stop it was to shoot it, prosecutors said. But witnesses say he tied the dog up in his backyard and shot it after it bit a neighbor's dog.

Sirois was ordered to be held without bail until a dangerousness hearing Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

