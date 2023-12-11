Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen in Boston's South End to close Dec. 31 for rebranding

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A Southern-style restaurant that is known in part for its live music will soon be shutting down for the time being, as it gets ready for a rebranding.

According to a source (Gary Goldblatt), Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen in the South End of Boston is closing its doors temporarily on December 31, with a note on the website of the Columbus Avenue spot saying the following:

For over 65 years we have shared in the joys, triumphs, and milestones of hundreds of thousands of guests. We've been a place where stories were told, friendships were forged, and history was made. As we approach the end of this year, we find ourselves standing at the crossroads of a bittersweet farewell and an exciting new beginning. After careful consideration and heartfelt reflection, we have decided to embark on a brief hiatus to breathe new life into our beloved establishment. This decision stems from our commitment to preserving the rich legacy we've built over the past decades and ensuring that we continue to offer an exceptional experience to our cherished patrons for generations to come....As we bid farewell to this chapter, we carry with us the memories of Bob and Dottie Morgan, the stewardship of Darryl Settles, and the vivacity infused by Nia Grace. The corner may be changing, but the spirit of connection and shared moments will endure.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A Facebook post adds to this, mentioning "an exciting period of rebranding and expansion" as does an Instagram post from Darryl's owner Nia Grace, though no specific details have been given as of yet.

Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen, which first opened in 2010, resides in a space that has been home to several spots, including The Stork Club, Circle, Bob's Southern Bistro and Bob The Chef's.

The address for Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen is 604 Columbus Avenue, Boston, MA, 02118. Its website can be found at https://dcbkboston.com/

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)