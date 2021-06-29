Local

Motorcycle crash

Dartmouth Man Hospitalized in Rhode Island After Motorcycle Crash

A man driving a 1978 Honda motorcycle crashed into a tree on Old Fall River Road Monday night in Dartmouth, Massachusetts

By Mary Markos

GETTY IMAGES

A 36-year-old man is hospitalized in Rhode Island after crashing his motorcycle in Dartmouth, Massachusetts Monday night, according to police.

The man's 1978 Honda motorcycle crashed into a tree around 6:40 p.m. Monday near 926 Old Fall River Road. Police said the man, from Dartmouth, was breathing when they found him, but was unresponsive.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital. His condition is unknown. There were no passengers on the motorcycle.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dartmouth Police Department.

Local

POLICE 5 hours ago

Car Crashes Into Building in Chelsea After 2 People Flee Police

Massachusetts 11 hours ago

Couple on Motorcycle Killed in Stoughton Crash

This article tagged under:

Motorcycle crashMassachusettsRhode IslandRhode Island HospitalDartmouth
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us