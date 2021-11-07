Local

New Hampshire

Dartmouth Marking 50th Anniversary of Coeducation

The board said it had become clear that "women will now be playing an increasing role of leadership in our society and that Dartmouth can, and should, contribute to their education."

Getty Images/National Geographic Creative

Dartmouth College is celebrating a half century of its shift to coeducation.

On Nov. 21, 1971, then-College President John Kemeny announced that the Board of Trustees had voted to allow women to apply for admission to four-year undergraduate programs, with a target enrollment of 1,000 women and 3,000 men.

The college is launching a yearlong observation of the milestone on Tuesday, with a virtual roundtable conversation featuring three women who have chaired the Board of Trustees.

