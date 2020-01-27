Local
Dartmouth Police Arrest Duo on Car Theft Charges

Jacqueline Morris, 36, of New Bedford and Steven Vieira, 42, of Charlestown were charged with larceny of a motor vehicle

By Josh Sullivan

Police in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, have arrested two people believed to have been involved in the theft of a car on Sunday.

Jacqueline Morris, 36, of New Bedford, and Steven Vieira, 42, of Charlestown, were charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. Morris was also charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a crash and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, police got a call saying that a witness saw a car that had been stolen earlier in the day from a Dartmouth home. While in the parking lot of a shopping center off of Route 6, an officer saw both the car and the witness, police said.

While talking with the witness, the two suspects ran away from the car toward T.J. Maxx, police said. They were found near the store.

