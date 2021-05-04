What Parents Should Know About Pfizer Vaccine in Teens, According to a Boston Doctor

An an infectious expert at Boston Medical Center said the data from Pfizer on its coronavirus vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 is promising.

"For all of us to get back to a new normal, we’re going to need to vaccinate as much of the population and we know that children make up about 20% of the U.S. population," Dr. Sabrina Assoumou said. "So vaccinating children is going to be an important piece of our strategy."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for youngsters by next week, according to a federal official and a person familiar with the process, setting up shots for many before the beginning of the next school year.

The announcement is set to come a month after the company found that its shot, which is already authorized for those age 16 and older, also provided protection for the younger group.

Assoumou said physicians still need to see all the data, but the information available so far is promising.

Pfizer in late March released preliminary results from a vaccine study of 2,260 U.S. volunteers ages 12 to 15, showing there were no cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents compared with 18 among those given dummy shots.

Kids had side effects similar to young adults, the company said. The main side effects are pain, fever, chills and fatigue, particularly after the second dose. The study will continue to track participants for two years for more information about long-term protection and safety.

Pfizer isn’t the only company seeking to lower the age limit for its vaccine. Results also are expected by the middle of this year from a U.S. study of Moderna’s vaccine in 12- to 17-year-olds.

The FDA action will be followed by a meeting of a federal vaccine advisory committee to discuss whether to recommend the shot for 12- to 15-year-olds. Shots could begin after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adopts the committee’s recommendation. Those steps could be completed in a matter of days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.