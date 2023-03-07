Day 2 of Searching for Missing Fairhaven Woman; Multiple Agencies Actively Looking

First responders in Fairhaven, Massachusetts, on Tuesday began a second day of searching for a missing woman, who was suspected to be in danger.

Anapaula Huggins, 43, was last seen on video surveillance at around 7:30 a.m. Monday, and was reported missing about four hours later, according to a news release from the Fairhaven Police Department. She was last seen in the Pope Beach area on Manhattan Avenue, police said.

Family members told authorities that Huggins had left her home on Raymond Street with her dog, law enforcement said, adding that Fairhaven Animal Control found the dog at around 9:30 a.m. Monday, with no sign of the missing woman.

Fairhaven Police Chief Michael Myers activated the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Search and Rescue Unit on Monday. First responders from multiple agencies were searching the shoreline with the help of a drone unit, K-9 units and harbormasters.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police in Fairhaven put out a call asking for locals to review security camera footage recorded at their homes.

Huggins was described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, and could be barefoot with a maroon coat.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Fairhaven police at 508-997-7421.