Local

snow

Days After Weekend Storm, Snow Remains an Issue for Many in Boston

The snow that fell Saturday still buries cars and sidewalks across Boston as the city prepares for another round of winter weather

By Abbey Niezgoda

NBC Universal, Inc.

With another round of winter weather on the way, many Bostonians are still dealing with Saturday's storm.

Untreated sidewalks, buried cars and space savers are still a common sight in the city, and crews are racing to address them.

"It's really scary to navigate," Adrianne Haslet of Boston said.

Haslet, who lost her leg in the Boston Marathon bombings, posted videos on social media to sound the alarm about the dangers of not clearing sidewalks, ramps and crosswalks.

"Slush and puddles are just really slick in a prosthetic. You'll just slide and end up on the ground," Haslet said.

Boston Public Works said their crews have removed more than 2,500 truckloads of snow since the storm, but complaints are still pouring in on the city's 311 system. From an impassable sidewalk in Charlestown to a private walkway still buried in snow in South Boston, new reports were coming in every few minutes on Wednesday.

More on winter weather in New England

ice 4 hours ago

Messy Mix of Rain, Snow and Sleet Will Create Icy Conditions Friday

Boston Jan 31

Boston Lifts Snow Emergency as New England Continues Cleaning Up From Blizzard

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

"We're trying to get there as fast as we can," said Shane O'Loughlin, a supervisor for W.L. French, a contractor hired by the city.

O'Loughlin and his crews were busy responding to the complaints Wednesday, while also trying to gear up for the next storm.

"Everybody thinks, 'Why haven't they taken care of this yet?' Well, there's 200 complaints on the 311 system in our district, and there's only so many machines, and one of me to tell them each spot. It takes time," O'Loughlin said.

According to city data, Boston had issued more than 638 code violations for snow removal as of Wednesday morning, amounting to roughly $60,000 in fines.

This article tagged under:

snowMassachusettsBostonWeatherwinter
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us