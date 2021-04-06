Days of Spring Sunshine Ahead

Tuesday's weather worked out above and beyond the call of the forecast, at least in the sunshine department.

That same storm system off Nova Scotia kept our northerly breezy coming, but there were not as many clouds as expected. And remarkably, we were calm on Boston Harbor for a time Tuesday afternoon, with temperatures in the low 60s -- a rare treat on an April afternoon next to the 43-degree ocean.

Clouds may fill back in over eastern Massachusetts Tuesday night with a few sprinkles. Otherwise, we are fair and mild overnight, with a low in the 40s, and a few 30s in the normally cooler spots.

As the old storm system moves away for the rest of this week, we see more sunshine in store for us Wednesday through Friday, with afternoon fair-weather clouds developing. High temperatures stay in the 60s to near 70 inland. At the coast, we expect daily sea breezes to keep highs in the 50s to low 60s. With all the dry weather, our wildfire risk remains elevated across the northeast, and the pollen count remains high thanks to all the tree pollen.

By the weekend, our temperatures rise a bit, with low 60s near the coast and low 70s inland Saturday. A system approaches from the west, but we hold off on rain until late Saturday night into Sunday.

There looks to be a minor coastal low that develops to our south Sunday into Monday, so we spin up scattered rain and cooler temperatures those days.

Another wave of rain heads in for the middle of next week, too. If those systems hold in the forecast, we could be looking at around an inch of much-needed rainfall through the 10-day forecast, starting Sunday. Stay tuned to our First Alert 10-day forecast for the latest updates.