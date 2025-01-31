Aspiring Olympians. An attorney. A youth coach. These are the victims of the DC plane crash

We're learning more about the people who died when an American Airlines flight collided with a military helicopter over the Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Many of them had New England ties. Here is how they are being remembered.

Thirteen-year-old Jinna Han had a passion for figure skating that was evident to everyone at the Skating Club of Boston — including when she spoke to NBC10 Boston about her Olympic dreams in 2022. Her coach described her as the future of figure skating.

"Her nickname was 'Jinna Starina,' like a star, that's how we call her, 'Jinna Starina,'" said Olga Ganicheva, who, along with her husband Aleksey Letov, were Jinna's coaches.

Her mother Jin was known as a supportive parent not just of her own child but for all the skaters at the club.

"Sometimes skating moms can be difficult, but this mom, she believes, she trusts, she respects," said Ganicheva.

The family lived in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

During the 2022 Beijing Olympics, 10-year-old Jinna Han, a member of the Skating Club of Boston, spoke about her excitement for the figure skating competition and her own Olympic dreams — "probably 2032?" Jinna died in the mid-air collision between American Airlines Fight 5342 and a military helicopter over Washington, D.C. on Jan. 29, 2025. She was 13.

Spencer Lane and his mother Christine were also regulars of the Skating Club of Boston. The 16-year-old athlete was the 2025 intermediate eastern sectionals champion, and had become popular among the skating community on social media, where he has thousands of TikTok followers. His father Douglas said he had an infectious personality and was adored by other members of the club.

Christine Lane, Spencer's mother, was remembered for her dedication and love for her children, her creativity and her love for animals.

The family is from Barrington, Rhode Island.

Watch Team USA figure skater Jimmy Ma and Skating Club of Boston junior coaches Alisa Efimova and Misha Mitrofanov discuss the tragic loss of six members of the club in a plane crash over Washington, D.C.

Skating Club of Boston coaches Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were two-time Olympians and former world champions in the pairs event.

The couple, who were married, had high standards but were supportive, a combination that "really worked with their kids, because they felt the support but they knew where the bar was," the CEO of the Skating Club of Boston said.

The pair was originally from Russia but have been living and coaching in Norwood, Massachusetts, for years.

Casey Crafton was a father of three and a youth soccer coach in Connecticut. Living in Salem, Connecticut, he had deep community ties, coaching for the Montville Youth Soccer Club, and being a member of Salem Little League. He also was a member of the town's recreation commission.

Elizabeth Keys was a D.C.-based attorney who was on her way home after a deposition, according to a statement from her employer. She attended Tufts University, graduating in 2014. The Ohio native then attended law school at Georgetown before settling down in the D.C. area. Her family describes her as strong and fearless, always embracing life at full speed.

There were 64 people aboard the plane and three soldiers on the helicopter. Officials said there are no survivors. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.