Boston

Boston woman assaulted while in DC, police investigating as possible hate crime

D.C. police said they’re investigating the attack on Roulin Wu, of Boston, as potentially being motivated by hate or bias.

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A weekend trip to Washington D.C. took a terrifying turn for a woman from Boston, and police have opened a potential hate crime investigation.

Roulin Wu said she was walking with a friend in Chinatown last Saturday morning when a stranger hit her in the head with a grill without provocation and told her to “Go back to China.”

“Right after the incident, I was, I think I like cried for straight an hour,” Wu said.

“Mentally, I was taking some time to recover from that,” she said.

Wu said for the rest of her trip, she held tight to a selfie stick in case she needed to defend herself.

“I was actually thinking about I need to establish a will so that if I die, my parents can get my money,” she said.

D.C. police said they’re investigating the attack as potentially being motivated by hate or bias.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us