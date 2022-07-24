DCR Employee Slashed in Face After Denying Woman Entrance Into Part of Myles Standish Forest

A Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation worker was slashed in the face Saturday afternoon by a woman who was reportedly denied entry into a non-accessible area of Myles Standish Forest, state police said.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed Sunday they are investigating the alleged assault on the 63-year-old DCR employee. The man, whose name has not been released, told police he was attacked at Barrett's Pond in Carver around 2:10 p.m. by a woman after he told her the pond gate was closed and entry prohibited.

The man was treated at the scene by Carver EMS and declined to be taken to an area hospital. He suffered a superficial injury, police said.

According to police, the alleged attacker quickly left the scene with a man, and the pair was seen leaving the area in a car, heading toward Long Pond Road and the Plymouth entrance to the state forest.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The woman had a thin build and was wearing a blue T-shirt and a bathing suit, police said. The man she was with was wearing a red T-shirt and black shorts. They were seen in an older model dark-colored Toyota coupe.

Authorities were not able to locate the suspect or the vehicle despite an extensive search involving state police, environmental police, Carver police, and Plymouth police -- which included a state police helicopter.

Police are continuing to investigate the assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 508-759-4488.