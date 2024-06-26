Dead whale found floating in Maine town to be removed

A whale carcass found ashore in a town in Maine earlier this week is expected to be removed, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine.

The town of Harpswell will start removing the dead whale at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, the town's harbormaster noted in a release.

The dead whale was seen floating in shallow water between Bailey and Orr's islands on Monday, reports News Center Maine.

Crews will try to remove the whale from the ledges by using a boat, then it will be towed to Garrison Cove Landing and lifted into a dump truck.

The whale will be taken to a Litchfield farm to be composted, reports News Center Maine.